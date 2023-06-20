Instagram Facebook Twitter
Tour begins in Japan next February
Taylor Swift
(Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Get your passports ready, Swifties. Taylor Swift revealed the next batch of international dates of her The Eras tour. It will kick off next February with four nights at the Tokyo Dome before heading to Australia and Singapore. It will resume in May beginning with two nights in Paris. Other highlights include four nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, two nights in Dublin, Edinburgh, Amsterdam and two at Liverpool’s legendary Anfield Stadium.

Sabrina Carpenter will open all dates.

Earlier this month, Swift announced she was bringing The Eras tour to Mexico and South America later this year.

Ticket information for pre-sales and general on-sales is available at Swift’s website.

Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner Debut ‘Seven’ in Pittsburgh

In a few weeks, Swift will release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). In addition to re-recording all of the songs from that album, the collection will feature Fall Out Boy on “Electric Touch” and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams on “Castles Crumbling.”

Over the weekend, Swift brought out The National’s Aaron Dessner at her tour stop in Pittsburgh. There, the two performed “Seven” for the first time. Dessner has appeared with Swift at her shows in Nashville and Tampa.

See the full list of Taylor Swift’s 2024 tour dates below.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

