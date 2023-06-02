Since kicking off in March outside Phoenix, Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour of North America has been one of the most commercially and critically successful domestic outings of 2023 and is well on its way to breaking her own previous box office records. Today, Swift announced the first batch of Eras international dates, which will begin with three nights at Mexico City’s Foro Sol on Aug. 24.

In November, Swift will head to South America for two nights in Buenos Aires followed by three nights in Brazil (one in Rio de Janeiro and two in São Paulo). Sabrina Carpenter will open this run of dates.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration is now open for the shows in Mexico, and seats will go on sale June 13 at 2 pm local time. General on-sale for Argentina will begin on June 6 at 10 am local time. Fans who purchased tickets for Swift’s 2020 Brazil concerts canceled due to the pandemic will have access to an exclusive pre-sale.

Last week, Swift revealed plans to release a deluxe edition of Midnights. It includes a new version of “Karma” with guest artist Ice Spice, as well as a newly vocals from Lana Del Rey on “Snow on the Beach.” The physical edition will feature “You’re Losing Me,” a previously unreleased track from the Midnights session, while the digital has “Hits Different,” which was a Target exclusive.

The Eras tour continues this weekend at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Taylor Swift The Eras International Tour dates:

8/24 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

8/25 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

8/26 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

11/9 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate

11/10 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate

11/18 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Estádio Nilton Santos

11/25 São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

11/26 São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque