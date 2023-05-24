Having already been released in a standard, deluxe, and a 3am Edition, Taylor Swift’s 2022 album Midnights is being repackaged yet again with additional material. Midnights: Til Dawn will include a new version of “Karma” with guest artist Ice Spice, as well as a newly recorded lead vocal from Lana Del Rey on “Snow on the Beach.”

Digital versions of Midnights: Til Dawn will sport the song “Hits Different,” which was a Target exclusive when the album was released last fall. The physical edition will feature “You’re Losing Me,” a previously unreleased track from the Midnights sessions, and will be available at the merch stands during Swift’s Eras tour stops in East Rutherford, N.J., this weekend.

As for “Karma,” it will be released Friday (May 26) at midnight ET. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

Midnights: Til Dawn can be pre-ordered from Swift’s web site.