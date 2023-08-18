SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Clipse Set For Camp Flog Gnaw

SZA, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem (billed as the Hillbillies), Ice Spice, the reunited Clipse, Lil Yachty, Kali Uchis, PinkPantheress, Dominic Fike, Turnstile, WILLOW, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Tyler, the Creator lead the star-studded lineup for the latter’s Camp Flog Gnaw, which, as previously reported, will be held Nov. 11-12 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The artists were revealed gradually on a painted mural today in Los Angeles (Aug. 18) for the event’s first iteration since 2019. Initial details were made available in late May in the video for Lamar and Baby Keem’s “The Hillbillies,” in which Tyler made a cameo. Lamar and Keem’s collaborative set will apparently be the first of its kind, although the artists, who are cousins, have frequently performed together.

Rex Orange County’s performance at Flog Gnaw will be his first in the U.S. since sexual assault charges were dropped against him in the U.K. last December. The artist, who hasn’t performed live since March 10, will be on tour in Australia and New Zealand in September and October. Flog Gnaw will also feature appearances by Tyler’s one-time Odd Future associates Earl Sweatshirt and Syd, as well as beabadoobee, Toro y Moi, Domo Genesis, Teezo Touchdown, Fuerza Regida, Kevin Abstract, d4vd, Paris Texas, Balming Tiger, Maxo, redveil, Khamari, and AG Club.

Tickets can be obtained here. VIP passes include a backpack, water bottle, snow globe, mini helmet, carabiner, baseball keychain, and a pin. At the same time, Super VIP packages come with a custom SE 29” Big Flyer Bike, a Converse x Golf Wang custom shoe, and a Camp Flog Gnaw blanket.

In addition to Tyler, previous Camp Flog Gnaw performers have included Drake (who was heavily booed), Solange, SZA, Snoop Dogg, Lana Del Rey, Kanye West, A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, and Ms. Lauryn Hill.