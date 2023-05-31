Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Is Returning This Fall

As tipped yesterday (May 30) in the video for Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s “The Hillbillies,” Tyler, the Creator‘s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will return for the first time since 2019 to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The festival will take place Nov. 11-12. Lineup details are forthcoming, but a limited number of tickets will be on sale Friday (June 2) via the event’s website.

VIP passes include such merchandise as a backpack, water bottle, snow globe, mini helmet, carabiner, baseball keychain, and a pin, while Super VIP packages come with a custom SE 29” Big Flyer Bike, a Converse x Golf Wang custom shoe, and a Camp Flog Gnaw blanket.

In addition to Tyler, previous Camp Flog Gnaw performers have included Drake (who was heavily booed), Solange, SZA, Snoop Dogg, Lana Del Rey, Kanye West, A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Beyond a short notice late April show in Los Angeles during which he debuted a number of songs from the expanded edition of his 2021 album Call Me if You Get Lost, as well as a surprise appearance at Coachella with Kali Uchis, the artist has been off the road since last September. He recently appeared in the debut episode of the Hulu series RapCaviar Presents.