If there’s a familiar voice zooming around in the background of Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem‘s latest collaborative track, “The Hillbillies,” that’s because it’s Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon, whose track “PDLIF” is sampled therein. Produced by Surf Gang’s Evilgian, the song was accompanied by an amusing music video.

In the clip, Lamar and Keem, who are cousins as well as frequent collaborators and tour mates, are seen hamming it on a private plane, blowing off some steam while playing video games backstage and running around Dodger Stadium with the never camera-shy Tyler, the Creator in tow. The lyrics extoll the virtues of immediately ordering McDonald’s upon the conclusion of a flight, dressing well, and Lamar’s diminutive 5’7″ stature.

Near the end of the video, Tyler points at a button on his chest that seems to confirm his annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival will take place at Dodger Stadium in 2023, although no further details have been revealed.

It’s unknown if “The Hillbillies” presages a new release from either rapper, separately or together. Lamar’s latest album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, came out in 2022, while Baby Keem’s most recent project, The Melodic Blue, arrived in 2021.

Both artists are playing a handful of festivals this summer, and each are due later this week in Barcelona for Primavera Sound. Lamar’s first U.S. gig of the season is at Governor’s Ball in New York on June 11.