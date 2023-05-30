Instagram Facebook Twitter
Noel Gallagher
THE SPIN INTERVIEW: NOEL GALLAGHER
US Festival
‘It Was the ‘80s – Everything Was Going On’: The US Festival at 40
Kadeem
Kadeem Continues to Build His Career in Boston

Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem Sample Bon Iver On New Song ‘The Hillbillies’

Video features the rapping cousins having fun all over the world

If there’s a familiar voice zooming around in the background of Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem‘s latest collaborative track, “The Hillbillies,” that’s because it’s Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon, whose track “PDLIF” is sampled therein. Produced by Surf Gang’s Evilgian, the song was accompanied by an amusing music video.

In the clip, Lamar and Keem, who are cousins as well as frequent collaborators and tour mates, are seen hamming it on a private plane, blowing off some steam while playing video games backstage and running around Dodger Stadium with the never camera-shy Tyler, the Creator in tow. The lyrics extoll the virtues of immediately ordering McDonald’s upon the conclusion of a flight, dressing well, and Lamar’s diminutive 5’7″ stature.

Near the end of the video, Tyler points at a button on his chest that seems to confirm his annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival will take place at Dodger Stadium in 2023, although no further details have been revealed.

It’s unknown if “The Hillbillies” presages a new release from either rapper, separately or together. Lamar’s latest album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, came out in 2022, while Baby Keem’s most recent project, The Melodic Blue, arrived in 2021.

Also Read

Beyoncé Reunites With Kendrick Lamar On ‘America Has A Problem’ Remix

 

Both artists are playing a handful of festivals this summer, and each are due later this week in Barcelona for Primavera Sound. Lamar’s first U.S. gig of the season is at Governor’s Ball in New York on June 11.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, , ,

IMPACT

View All

Impact

Bloom Vol 29: Schemas 

Community

Navigating a Crisis: Music Health Alliance Aids an Industry in Peril

Urban Heat
Addiction

Urban Heat’s Jonathan Horstmann on Getting Sober for His Kids

Mental Health

The Zombies on the Importance of Musicians Staying Grounded

more from spin

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar
News

Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem Sample Bon Iver On New Song ‘The Hillbillies’

Kadeem
Blue Chips

Kadeem Continues to Build His Career in Boston

Gorillaz
News

Gorillaz Plot Fall U.S. Stadium Shows

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top