Drake Got Booed Offstage During Surprise Appearance at Camp Flog Gnaw

Drake made a surprise appearance at this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw, but only made it through a few songs before getting booed offstage.

After sets from A$AP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert on Sunday, fans seemed to be expecting a surprise headlining set from Odd Future affiliate Frank Ocean, who’s been generating hype for a new project with a series of club nights and one-off singles. When Tyler, the Creator announced that the evening’s headliner would instead be Drake, fans seemed excited at first:

DRAKE WAS FUCKING LIT THANK YOU @tylerthecreator and FUCK YOU to all the fans that booed Drake off. Bunch of ungrateful fucks ruined it not only for myself, but I’m sure for Drake and Tyler also because that man didn’t even say bye and thanks like he always does. #CFG2019 pic.twitter.com/NARS0kJ42D — Christopher Ryan (@Chris_Alcocer1) November 11, 2019

But pretty soon, Drake fatigue set in, and the crowd wasn’t shy about expressing their displeasure. “I’m here for you tonight,” said Drake. “If you want to keep going tonight, I will keep going. What’s up?” The audience then responded with a “we want Frank” chant and a chorus of boos. Find video below.

Here’s a video from Camp Flog Gnaw. Drake: “I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going. What’s up?” Some fans boo loudly. One yells “No!” Drake seemingly cuts his set short & ends the show there. “It’s been love.”pic.twitter.com/n1BYrvLThc — Andrés Tardio ✍🏽 📷 (@AndresWrites) November 11, 2019

Drake was booked as a surprise headliner for the Camp Flog Gnaw festival, but the fans were expecting Frank Ocean, so he got booed pic.twitter.com/w24AJucsfh — BallerAlert (@balleralert) November 11, 2019

Tyler, who hosted the festival, responded the following morning in a series of disappointed but amused tweets.

“Fuck that, yall represented me and Flog to my guest and made us look sooo entitled and trash,” he wrote, later adding, “All jokes aside shit lowkey funny hahaha, aside from that, hope everyone had a good time.”

Drake has not yet responded to being booed off stage.

I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE FUCKING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW. SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE ASSHOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT FUCK WITH THAT — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

THIS NIGGA DID FEEL NO WAYS! SONG IS BEAUTIFUL. ALSO, MOSTLY EVERYONE WAS HAVING A GREAT TIME, THOSE SHITS IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, FUCK THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

THAT SHIT WAS LIKE MOB MENTALITY AND CANCEL CULTURE IN REAL LIFE AND I THINK THAT SHIT IS FUCKING TRASH — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

NIGGA DID FEEL NO WAYS! THAT SONG IS BEAUTIFUL! MOST GUYS DONT DO ALBUM CUTS! THANK YOU AUBREY! — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

LIKE, I LOVE THAT SONG AND THOUGHT THAT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN…….HE REALLY DID THAT FOR ME AND I APPRECIATE IT BECAUSE HE DID NOT HAVE TO COME AT ALL, SEE OUR WORLDS COME TOGETHER WAS SO GREAT IN THEORY — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

BUT HEY MAN SHIT HAPPENS, ALL JOKES ASIDE SHIT LOWKEY FUNNY HAHAHA, ASIDE FROM THAT, HOPE EVERYONE HAD A GOOD TIME. AGAIN, NO ARREST NO BULLSHIT MAN A LOT OF PEOPLE ENJOYED IT, THANKS AGAIN! — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

AGAIN, THANK YOU DRAKE! ( IM FUCKING PISSED HOTLINE BLING WAS NEXT THATS MY FUCKING SHIT IM GONNA PLAY THAT IN THE SHOWER RIGHT NOW) <3 — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

OK LAST TWEET, I WAS IN THE FRONT, AND I HEAR "TYLLLERRRR!" AND I LOOK TO MY LEFT, AND THIS GIRL, RED FACE, PUFFY, WATERFALL OF TEARS LOOKED INTO MY SOUL AND SAID, TREMBLING WITH ANGER "…WHAT ..THE ..FUCK!………IS THIS SHIT!" NIGGA I TURNED AWAY SO QUICK SHE WAS PISSED BRO — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

