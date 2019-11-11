News \
Drake Got Booed Offstage During Surprise Appearance at Camp Flog Gnaw
Drake made a surprise appearance at this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw, but only made it through a few songs before getting booed offstage.
After sets from A$AP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert on Sunday, fans seemed to be expecting a surprise headlining set from Odd Future affiliate Frank Ocean, who’s been generating hype for a new project with a series of club nights and one-off singles. When Tyler, the Creator announced that the evening’s headliner would instead be Drake, fans seemed excited at first:
But pretty soon, Drake fatigue set in, and the crowd wasn’t shy about expressing their displeasure. “I’m here for you tonight,” said Drake. “If you want to keep going tonight, I will keep going. What’s up?” The audience then responded with a “we want Frank” chant and a chorus of boos. Find video below.
Tyler, who hosted the festival, responded the following morning in a series of disappointed but amused tweets.
“Fuck that, yall represented me and Flog to my guest and made us look sooo entitled and trash,” he wrote, later adding, “All jokes aside shit lowkey funny hahaha, aside from that, hope everyone had a good time.”
Drake has not yet responded to being booed off stage.
This post was updated to include Tyler’s tweets.