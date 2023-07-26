Sinead O’Connor, Irish Singer Who Courted Controversy, Dead At 56

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who rose to worldwide fame with the 1990 Prince-penned hit single “Nothing Compares 2 U” and later was the subject of controversy after ripping a photo of Pope John Paul II live on NBC in 1992, has died at age 56, per the Irish Times.

No further information has been released about the circumstances. O’Connor had struggled with mental health issues for many years and frequently talked of quitting the music business. In January 2022, her 17-year-old son Shane was found dead after twice attempting to commit suicide.

SPIN will update this breaking story as details become available.