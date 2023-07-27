Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Charlie Hall of The War on Drugs
Pleasure Pill
Pleasure Pill’s Timeless Pop Rock Is Destined for Stadium Success
WHO IS YOUNG SUMMER

News Of The Day – 7/27

Sara Bareilles performing at New York's Lincoln Center on May 2, 2023 (photo: Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images).

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Talented but troubled Irish musician Sinead O’Connor died at the age of 56, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the music world.

Travis Scott’s planned July 28 concert at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt has been canceled, per promoter Live Nation Middle East.

Mitski released “Bug Like An Angel,” the first single from her Sept. 15 Dead Oceans release The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.

Also Read

Music World Reacts To Sinead O’Connor’s Death

Ahead of a round of summer North American shows with longtime creative partner Marketa Irglova as the Swell Season, Glen Hansard will unveil his next solo album, All That Was East Is West of Me Now, on Oct. 20 through Anti-. The lead track is “The Fest of St. John” featuring Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds violinist Warren Ellis.

Sara Bareilles will play her smallest venue in quite some time when she takes the stage Aug. 1 at New York’s 330-capacity Rockwood Music Hall, which is in danger of permanently closing. All proceeds will be donated to employees and artists who are owed money from the venue. “With the help of our unbelievable team and several artists joining together to make this happen, we are navigating a very complex situation with a lot of hopeful optimism,” Bareilles wrote on Instagram.

New music arrived from a host of artists, including James Blake, Rhiannon Giddens featuring Jason Isbell, Be Your Own Pet, Devendra Banhart, Duff McKagan, Maya Hawke, and Tame Impala/Pond member Jay Watson’s solo project Gum.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

more from spin

(Photo Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images)
Community

A Genre for Every Ache: Using Music to Manage Chronic Pain

Photo: Michael Schmelling
News

Roosevelt Previews New Album, Embrace, With Disco-Driven ‘Paralyzed’

Photo: Hisham Bharoocha
News

Now Is The Time For Animal Collective’s New Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top