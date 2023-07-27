News Of The Day – 7/27

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Talented but troubled Irish musician Sinead O’Connor died at the age of 56, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the music world.

Travis Scott’s planned July 28 concert at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt has been canceled, per promoter Live Nation Middle East.

Mitski released “Bug Like An Angel,” the first single from her Sept. 15 Dead Oceans release The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.

Ahead of a round of summer North American shows with longtime creative partner Marketa Irglova as the Swell Season, Glen Hansard will unveil his next solo album, All That Was East Is West of Me Now, on Oct. 20 through Anti-. The lead track is “The Fest of St. John” featuring Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds violinist Warren Ellis.

Sara Bareilles will play her smallest venue in quite some time when she takes the stage Aug. 1 at New York’s 330-capacity Rockwood Music Hall, which is in danger of permanently closing. All proceeds will be donated to employees and artists who are owed money from the venue. “With the help of our unbelievable team and several artists joining together to make this happen, we are navigating a very complex situation with a lot of hopeful optimism,” Bareilles wrote on Instagram.

New music arrived from a host of artists, including James Blake, Rhiannon Giddens featuring Jason Isbell, Be Your Own Pet, Devendra Banhart, Duff McKagan, Maya Hawke, and Tame Impala/Pond member Jay Watson’s solo project Gum.