Instagram Facebook Twitter
Donna Missal
Donna Missal Survived the Pandemic and Getting Dropped to Release Her Best Album Yet
Merry Prankster George Walker plays a kazoo taped to an axe in front of a multicolored psychedelic painted backdrop.
THIS IS AMERICA: Twilight of a Merry Prankster
Taylor Swift Speak Now Taylor's Version
Taylor Swift Reimagines Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) With an Emo Twist

News of the Day – 7/10

Travis Scott
(Credit: Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Elton John concluded his final tour with a show in Stockholm.

Travis Scott is playing a show at the Pyramids of Giza on July 28. The concert will be livestreamed and promises to feature material from the rapper’s upcoming album, Utopia.

Nick Cave named his favorite Bad Seeds songs and albums after prompting from newer listeners.

Ozzy Osbourne

Also Read

Ozzy Osbourne Drops Off Power Trip Festival Lineup: ‘I’m Just Not Ready Yet’

Taylor Swift released a video for “I Can See You” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). It features appearances by Joey King and Swift’s ex, Taylor Lautner.

Blur went deep into its catalog to play a rarity for the first time in 29 years at its Saturday night show at Wembley Stadium.

Per frontman Matty Healy, the 1975 will replace Louis Capaldi at the Reading Festival and Leeds Festival.

A bomb threat caused Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds show in upstate New York to be evacuated and ultimately canceled.

Mod Sun shared a video for “Strangers.”

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

more from spin

Blur
Decades of Sound

Blur Revives Parklife Rarity ‘Lot 105’ For First Time Since 1994

Elton John at his final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour show in Stockholm on July 8, 2023 (photo: Ben Gibson).
News

Elton John Completes Final Tour In Stockholm With Help From Coldplay

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Presley Cash, Taylor Swift, Joey King and Taylor Lautner speak onstage for night one of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
News

Taylor Swift Joined By Taylor Lautner, Joey King, Presley Cash For ‘I Can See You’ Video Debut

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top