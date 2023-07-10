News of the Day – 7/10

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Elton John concluded his final tour with a show in Stockholm.

Travis Scott is playing a show at the Pyramids of Giza on July 28. The concert will be livestreamed and promises to feature material from the rapper’s upcoming album, Utopia.

Nick Cave named his favorite Bad Seeds songs and albums after prompting from newer listeners.

Taylor Swift released a video for “I Can See You” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). It features appearances by Joey King and Swift’s ex, Taylor Lautner.

Blur went deep into its catalog to play a rarity for the first time in 29 years at its Saturday night show at Wembley Stadium.

Per frontman Matty Healy, the 1975 will replace Louis Capaldi at the Reading Festival and Leeds Festival.

A bomb threat caused Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds show in upstate New York to be evacuated and ultimately canceled.

Mod Sun shared a video for “Strangers.”