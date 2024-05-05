5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Jordan Knight of New Kids On The Block

Name Jordan Knight

Best known for High flying falsetto of the New Kids On The Block.

Current city Boston, MA.

Really want to be in Fishing and golfing in Costa Rica.

Excited about Performing on The Magic Summer tour starting In June 24. Opening a new restaurant in Milton, MA. Watching the finished product of the new TV show my brother [Jonathan] is filming. It will be on HGTV this summer and stars my whole family including myself.

My current music collection has a lot of Dance music. I’ve been getting more in shape for our tour coming up. When I’m at the gym I keep adding more and more songs.

And a little bit of A little bit of Fleetwood Mac. There’s a singer at a piano bar I attend that has been singing these songs I’ve heard when I was really young. Every time I hear one that I especially like I ask people, who sings that one, who is that? Seems like every one I like has been by Fleetwood Mac. Some of my favorites: “Dreams,” “Everywhere,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Gypsy,” “You Make Loving Fun,” and “Rhiannon.”

Preferred format I think everyone can agree, there’s nothing like the sound of vinyl. I prefer that sound. I can remember playing old records on my oldest brother’s record player. Led Zeppelin, Queen, Pink Floyd, The Who…. He had all those classic rock artists albums.

Nothing can compare to that sound when you drop the needle. So warm and full.

Unfortunately and fortunately, streaming is the easiest way to listen to music and that’s what I prefer.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

(In no particular order…)

1

Jagged Little Pill, Alanis Morissette

After the New Kids came off the road in the ‘90s, I signed a solo record deal. My main collaborator on the album was Robin Thicke, who was then a young 17 years old the very first time I met him. During writing and recording my solo album, Jagged Little Pill had to be one of our favorite albums to listen to. It was the perfect blend of earthy-crunchy-angst (that was so in in the ‘90s), and catchy pop.

2

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Beatles

It reminds me of my preteen years and using music as an escape into wonder, fantasy, and imagination. It was another world.

My favorite song is “A Day in the Life.” I love how its two different songs in one bridged together by a chaotic orchestra piece.

3

Hangin’ Tough, New Kids On The Block

This album encapsulates some of the best years and memories of my life. It reminds me of everything so special to me. Home, family, friends, learning new things, creating and growing.

4

Control, Janet Jackson

This album reminds me of my young teenage years while being in the group. I started getting intrigued by musical production watching our producer Maurice Starr do his thing. The hottest musical duo at the time hitting the scene was Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Control was a whole album of their work with Janet Jackson that I could listen to over and over. I was a huge fan of their work starting with “Just Be Good to Me” by the S.O.S. Band. Little did I know I would collaborate with them almost 15 years later on my solo album with the song “Give It to You,” as well as many other songs.

5

Thriller, Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson at the very tip top of his game! Pure genius, creativity and craftsmanship start to finish.