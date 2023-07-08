Instagram Facebook Twitter
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Presley Cash, Taylor Swift, Joey King and Taylor Lautner speak onstage for night one of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Yesterday (July 7) Taylor Swift released her latest re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).  To celebrate its release, she celebrated the record with a couple of firsts and special guests at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.

Before the “Surprise Songs” portion of the show, Swift debuted the video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version).” The heist-like video features a younger version of Swift locked up in a vault, who would be rescued by actresses Joey King and Presley Cash (both were previously featured in her “Mean” video). Additionally, the video featured a cameo from Swift’s ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner. All three joined her on stage in Kansas City.

“I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music,” Swift shared in a Tweet.

The singer-songwriter added the Speak Now track “Long Live” for its tour debut. Previous dates on the Eras Tour had only featured “Enchanted.” Swift’s “Special Songs” portion of the show also focused on Speak Now‘s “Never Grow Up” and newly unveiled vault track “When Emma Falls In Love.”

Taylor Swift Speak Now Taylor's Version

Also Read

Taylor Swift Reimagines Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) With an Emo Twist

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is the artist’s 12th consecutive No. 1 album, surpassing Jay-Z for the longest list of chart-topping records. The reworked release also takes on an emo twist, with collaborations from Fall Out Boy and Paramore’s Hayley Williams. Paramore was just announced as tour support for additional dates on the Eras Tour European trek.

Swift’s U.S. tour continues Saturday with a second show in Kansas City and wraps up in August in Los Angeles. So far, the tour has included a wide range of firsts and special guests including repeat appearances from go-to collaborator Aaron Dessner, as well as Ice Spice, Maren Morris, Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers, and Jack Antonoff, among others. The Eras Tour is on track to record earnings of $1 billion, a feat no artist has ever done.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

