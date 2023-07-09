Elton John Completes Final Tour In Stockholm With Help From Coldplay

Elton John played the final show of his aptly named Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour tonight (July 7) at Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, capping a 330-date, nearly five-year outing seen by more than 6.2 million spectators around the world. Although there were no on-stage special guests, Coldplay delivered a live video tribute to the 76-year-old music legend from its own show across the country in Gothenberg.

“Elton, from all of us here, from all the bands and artists you’ve helped and inspired, we love you so much,” the group’s Chris Martin said. “We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for the AIDS Foundation, anytime you’ve been kind to anybody. For everything you’ve done for LGBTQ. Everything you’ve done for fashion and eyewear. Everything you’ve done for sexiness, and love and dressing gowns! Everything you’ve done for music, everything Bernie [Taupin] has done for lyrics, everything your band has done over the thousands of shows you’ve done. We love you so much. We’re going to miss you so much.”

The 23-song set did not deviate from the tour’s usual repertoire or running order, with “Bennie and the Jets” as the opener and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” as its finale. John took time to thank his live band (guitarist/musical director Davey Johnstone, drummer Nigel Olsson, percussionists Ray Cooper and John Mahon, keyboardist Kim Bullard, and bassist Matt Bissonette), some members of which have been with him for 50 years.

“When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour — and the whole world — would have experienced in the next five years,” John said in a post-show statement. “And every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient and they have kept turning out for every single last show. Tonight has been magical. I’m trying to process it and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring. I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me — it will stay with me forever.”

Farewell Yellow Brick Road was a smash from the beginning and weathered a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with such highlights as eight nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden, three at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium (chronicled as part of a Disney+ special), and 10 shows at London’s O2 Arena. Last month, John headlined the last night of the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival in front of more than 100,000 fans.

Although his touring days are now over, John has been careful to say he isn’t completely retired from performing. The artist has yet to announce any concrete plans for the future, other than that he plans to spend more time with his family.

Here is the setlist for Elton John’s final Farewell Yellow Brick Road show:

Bennie and the Jets

Philadelphia Freedom

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

Border Song

Tiny Dancer

Have Mercy on the Criminal

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be a Long, Long Time)

Take Me to the Pilot

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle in the Wind

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down the Mission

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Sorry Seems To Be the Hardest Word

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

The Bitch Is Back

I’m Still Standing

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

Encore:

Cold Heart

Your Song

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road