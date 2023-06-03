Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret Releases Surprise New Album

3rd Secret, the Seattle supergroup featuring Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Void’s Bubba DuPree, and Giants in the Trees’ Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, has surprise released its second album, the aptly named 2nd 3rd Secret. The project was preceded by the single “Ditch.”

Beyond that, there’s not much information on the making of 2nd 3rd Secret, which follows the group’s 2022 self-titled debut. The material was written collaboratively, although nearly every song is credited to a different combination of 3rd Secret’s members.

2nd 3rd Secret arrives as Pearl Jam continues work on its next studio album with producer Andrew Watt, which is expected to be released in 2024. The group will return to the road for a short fall tour beginning Aug. 31 in St. Paul, Mn.

Meanwhile, Thayil, Cameron, and bassist Ben Shepherd recently settled a lawsuit with late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky, clearing the way for the release of the group’s final recorded music. Soundgarden was nominated for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class alongside Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, Missy Elliott, and George Michael, but was ultimately not selected for enshrinement.