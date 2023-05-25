News of the Day – 5/25

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Tina Turner died at the age of 83. After the news broke, many artists paid tribute to the iconic singer.

Foo Fighters kicked off their first tour with drummer Josh Freese last night in New Hampshire.

Taylor Swift’s 2022 album Midnights is being repackaged yet again with additional material. Midnights: Til Dawn will include a new version of “Karma” with guest artist Ice Spice, as well as a newly recorded lead vocal from Lana Del Rey on “Snow on the Beach.”

Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in jail after he pled guilty to federal drug charges.

Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek has joined the band on 4AD Records for the Aug. 25 release of his next solo album, Haunted Mountain. The title track is one of six tracks from the project co-written with singer/songwriter Jolie Holland.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances,” Usher will fill in for the previously announced Diddy at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia the weekend of June 2.

New singles arrived from Hayley Kiyoko (“Greenlight“), Jenny Lewis (“Cherry Baby”), Veruca Salt’s Louise Post (“What About”), Rancid (“Devil in Disguise”), and Lindstrøm (“Syreen”).

SPIN favorite Cassandra Jenkins shared a new video for “Hailey,” as did Depeche Mode, whose clip for “Wagging Tongue” is starkly beautiful (are you really surprised?).

Singer/Euphoria star Dominic Fike’s new album, Sunburn, will be released in July.

Brandi Carlile covered the Diana Ross-popularized “Home” from The Wiz for the latest episode of Ted Lasso.

Listen to Hudson Mohawke and Nikki Nair’s Set the Roof EP.

BeachLife Ranch announces its lineup. The headliners are Jack Johnson, The Doobie Brothers and Brad Paisley. Just like last year, former SPIN cover star Shooter Jennings will be the master of ceremonies for an all-star tribute, this time for the Highwaymen.