Chuck D, Garbage, Living Colour, And More Pay Tribute To Tina Turner

The entertainment world has taken to social media to mourn Tina Turner, who died today (May 24) at the age of 83 at her home in Switzerland.

Ms Tina. 💔 — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) May 24, 2023

REST IN POWER LEGEND! Tina Turner, Iconic Singer and Music Legend, Dies at 83 https://t.co/jvrDnWreoU — Living Colour (@LivingColour) May 24, 2023

My darling Tina Turner. I’ve been loving you so long. So much to thank you for. Love you eternally. Can’t believe this awful news. Can’t believe you are gone. Sx — Garbage (@garbage) May 24, 2023

Sad to hear of Tina Turner passing. I saw her on her first major tour, supporting The Rolling Stones at Birmingham Odeon on 1966 & became an instant fan. RIP pic.twitter.com/ijZJRtwZmN — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) May 24, 2023

Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth. pic.twitter.com/VqlTjy1LUR — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yola (@iamyolaofficial)

Heaven has gained an angel.

Rest in Paradise Tina Turner.

Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all. pic.twitter.com/JMxa9kBsmF — Ciara (@ciara) May 24, 2023