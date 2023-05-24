Lindstrøm Previews First Album In Four Years With Shiny Single ‘Syreen’

Norwegian producer Lindstrøm previews his first album in four years with the release today (May 24) of the seven-minute-plus single “Syreen,” a shiny, peppy, and largely major-key track primed for the dance floor this summer. It will be found on Everyone Else Is a Stranger, due July 14 on Smalltown Supersound.

“I stumbled upon ʻSyreenʼ when working on a new uptempo track for my live set,” says the artist, whose real name is Hans-Peter Lindstrøm. “It means lilac in Norwegian, a flower that symbolizes love and new beginnings. Nothing is more welcoming than the spring after a cold winter.”

Named after John Cassavetesʼ manuscript for the 1984 film eventually released under the name Love Streams, Everyone Else Is a Stranger stretches four songs over nearly 40 minutes of music. Lindstrøm incorporated a number of acoustic instruments into the material, including triangles, tambourines, congas, timbales, and flutes, as well as an old Chinese cello and violin.

“Most of these instruments Iʼve now sold since the making of the album, so itʼs probably the last time Iʼll be using these instruments in a context like this,” he says.

Everyone Else Is a Stranger is the follow-up to 2019’s On a Clear Day I Can See You Forever. In 2020, he released a collaborative album with fellow Norwegian producer and DJ Prins Thomas.

For now, Lindstrøm’s only upcoming live date is Aug. 12 at Parkteatret Scene in his Oslo home base.

Here is the track list for Everyone Else Is a Stranger:

Syreen

Nightswim

The Rind

Everyone Else Is a Stranger