Instagram Facebook Twitter
Fake Names Turn Hardcore Supergroup Roots Into Catchy Melodic Punk
SPIN Announces Stubbs Showcase With Killer Mike, Painted Shield
Art Rock Is Hard: The Oral History of Cursive’s The Ugly Organ

Watch SZA Bring Out Phoebe Bridgers and Cardi B During NYC Show

Bridgers joined SZA for the live debut of ‘Ghost in the Machine,’ while Cardi B and SZA performed ‘I Do’
Phoebe-Bridgers_SZA_Cardi-B
(Photo Credit, L-R: Alison Buck/WireImage; Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images; Ser Baffo/Getty Images)

SZA had some special guests in tow for the New York stop on her SOS Tour last night (March 4). Joining her for the sold-out show at Madison Square Garden was singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers and rapper Cardi B.

Bridgers contributed her parts to “Ghost in the Machine,” marking the live debut of the song that hails from SZA’s newly released album SOS. Moments later, Cardi B came on stage to launch into “I Do,” her 2018 Invasion of Privacy track featuring SZA. Cardi also stuck around to deliver some lines from “Tomorrow 2,” the rapper’s collaboration with GloRilla, according to Setlist.fm. See video of both guest performances below.

SZA kicked off her current North American run in late February, her first-ever arena tour, after dropping her much-anticipated sophomore album in December following a five-year break. The contemporary R&B star made the surprise album announcement a week prior during a late 2022 appearance on Saturday Night Live in which she previewed some of the material. She returns to Madison Square Garden tonight for her second sold-out show before wrapping things up March 23 in Los Angeles.

Bridgers has been guesting with quite a few music stars lately, appearing with Billie Eilish during the latter’s L.A. hometown show in December and, a month prior, guesting with Lorde in Brazil. She’s also set to appear on The National’s new album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, coming April 28. Bridgers, along with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, will release their debut album as boygenius on March 31; the trio is also set to appear at Coachella.

Arlo Parks

Also Read

Arlo Parks Following Acclaimed Debut With New Album, My Soft Machine

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

How Fitbits and Sharpies Help Anxious Blues-Rocker Jocelyn Arndt Let Rip Onstage

Community

Tom Morello Stands up for the First Amendment (Even If Much of America Won’t)

Addiction

The Why & The How: Justin Furstenfeld on Blue October’s 2006 Hit “Hate Me”

Addiction

Rick Grossman Stars in ‘Must Have Been Desperate’: Or, How a Kid From Australia’s Macrobiotic Junkie Scene Looked at the Hole in His Arm, Quit the Divinyls, and Became a Pizza Delivery Man, Before Rising Again With the Hoodoo Gurus

more from spin

Phoebe-Bridgers_SZA_Cardi-B
News

Watch SZA Bring Out Phoebe Bridgers and Cardi B During NYC Show

Photo: Josh Goleman
News

The National Unveils Five New Songs at Intimate Woodstock Show

Glen SPOT Lockett
News

Glen ‘SPOT’ Lockett, Producer/Engineer of Classic SST Albums, Dies at 72

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top