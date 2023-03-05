SZA had some special guests in tow for the New York stop on her SOS Tour last night (March 4). Joining her for the sold-out show at Madison Square Garden was singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers and rapper Cardi B.

Bridgers contributed her parts to “Ghost in the Machine,” marking the live debut of the song that hails from SZA’s newly released album SOS. Moments later, Cardi B came on stage to launch into “I Do,” her 2018 Invasion of Privacy track featuring SZA. Cardi also stuck around to deliver some lines from “Tomorrow 2,” the rapper’s collaboration with GloRilla, according to Setlist.fm. See video of both guest performances below.

SZA kicked off her current North American run in late February, her first-ever arena tour, after dropping her much-anticipated sophomore album in December following a five-year break. The contemporary R&B star made the surprise album announcement a week prior during a late 2022 appearance on Saturday Night Live in which she previewed some of the material. She returns to Madison Square Garden tonight for her second sold-out show before wrapping things up March 23 in Los Angeles.

Bridgers has been guesting with quite a few music stars lately, appearing with Billie Eilish during the latter’s L.A. hometown show in December and, a month prior, guesting with Lorde in Brazil. She’s also set to appear on The National’s new album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, coming April 28. Bridgers, along with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, will release their debut album as boygenius on March 31; the trio is also set to appear at Coachella.