The Regrettes
Lydia Night on How Mushrooms, Enya, and Joshua Tree Inspired ‘Further Joy’
Fall Out Boy Returns to Fueled by Ramen for New LP So Much (for) Stardust
Legendary Tones and George Lynch Bring Modern Convenience to Vintage Amp Mods

Boygenius Reveals Debut Album Details and Three New Songs

Trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus are also performing at Coachella in April
boygenius
Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker (Credit: Harrison Whitford)

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus are reactivating their side project boygenius for its first full-length album. The appropriately titled the record will be released on March 31 through Interscope. The group has already announced a return to live performance with appearances at Coachella in April.

Three of the new songs were released today (Jan. 18): the Baker-sung rocker “$20,” the low-key, atmospheric Bridgers number “Emily I’m Sorry,” and the warm, chugging, Dacus-driven “True Blue.” The album was produced by boygenius and recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-la Studios in Malibu, Calif.

the record is the follow-up to the group’s self-titled 2018 Matador debut EP, which reached No. 9 on Billboard‘s Top Independent Albums chart.

Beyond boygenius, Bridgers is working on her own new album and will open 12 dates on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour this spring. She will also appear on three songs on the National’s upcoming album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

Also Read

Next Up for The National: New Album, Debut Madison Square Garden Show

Neither Baker nor Dacus has their own shows lined up yet for 2023.

boygenius the record track listing:

“Without You Without Them”
“$20”
“Emily I’m Sorry”
“True Blue”
“Cool About It”
“Not Strong Enough”
“Revolution 0”
“Leonard Cohen”
“Satanist”
“We’re in Love”
“Anti-Curse”
“Letter to an Old Poet”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

