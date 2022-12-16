Watch Dave Grohl, Phoebe Bridgers Perform With Billie Eilish in L.A.

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Exit Interview: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s Lucas Harwood on Prolific 2022, Bed Bugs, and Basslines
Artist covered the Foos’ ‘My Hero’ and Bridgers’ ‘Motion Sickness’
Billie Eilish brought some extra star power to her second of three concerts at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum last night (Dec. 15), as Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl joined for an acoustic version of his band’s “My Hero” and Phoebe Bridgers guested on her song “Motion Sickness.”

The Eilish/Grohl pairing is not entirely unexpected, as Grohl has previously praised Eilish’s artistry and Eilish was the presenter when the Foos won the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2021. Eilish also performed at this year’s Grammys in a Taylor Hawkins t-shirt, a clear nod to the Foos drummer who had died just a few weeks prior. Grohl played acoustic guitar during last night’s performance of “My Hero”; see fan-shot video below.

Six songs later, Bridgers emerged with a black acoustic guitar for “Motion Sickness,” one of the songs that propelled her to prominence around the 2017 release of the album Stranger in the Alps. Bridgers previously covered Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over” on the first episode of her SiriusXM show, Saddest Factory Radio, back in March.

Eilish’s final L.A. show is tonight. Her 2022 Apple Music Live series film, Billie Eilish Live at the O2, will be released in extended form for a one-night-only theatrical screening on Jan. 27, with tickets on sale Dec. 21. The original version is nominated for Best Music Film at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Phoebe Bridgers

Watch Phoebe Bridgers’ Solo Acoustic Cameo at The 1975 L.A. Show

Meanwhile, having made high-profile guest appearances with Lorde and The 1975 of late, Bridgers will visit Australia, New Zealand, and Japan early next year before embarking on 12 dates as the opening act on Taylor Swift’s Eras stadium tour. That run begins May 5 in Nashville and concludes May 28 in East Rutherford, N.J.

 

 

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

