Instagram Facebook Twitter
Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 Takes Us Inside
Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast Talks Imposter Syndrome and Mental Health
Tool
30 Overlooked 1992 Albums Turning 30

Phoebe Bridgers Covers Handsome Family’s Sad Christmas Song

Proceeds from ‘So Much Wine’ will benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center
Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella

Phoebe Bridgers transforms the Handsome Family’s 2000 Christmas-themed song “So Much Wine” from a folksy, harmonica-laden ballad into something bleaker and affecting on a newly released cover, adding to the roster of her annual holiday makeovers.

The artist has previously covered Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow,” and Simon & Garfunkel “‘7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” with help from Fiona Apple and the National‘s Matt Berninger to commemorate this time of year. This time around, the setting described in “So Much Wine” is far from festive, as the narrator fleas from someone referred to only as “Butterfly” who has drunkenly thrown his or her clothes in the snow, burnt his or her hair, and passed out on the floor.

All proceeds from “So Much Wine” will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which is described as “one of the few federally qualified health centers with providers who specialize in substance abuse treatment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people and people living with HIV.”

Lorde covers Bananarama

Also Read

Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Lorde on Stage in São Paulo

Bridgers’ final show of the year is Sunday at the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City. She’ll return to the road for eight dates in New Zealand and Australia starting Jan. 30 in Auckland, and next spring, she will open four separate three-night runs on Taylor Swift‘s Eras stadium tour in North America: May 5-7 in Nashville, May 12-14 in Philadelphia, May 19-21 in Foxborough, Mass., and May 26-28 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Amber Ryann
Community

Amber Ryann’s Underrated Artist Season Is Diversifying Playlist Curation

Impact

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast Talks Imposter Syndrome and Mental Health

Criminal Justice Reform

Jukebox the Ghost’s Ben Thornewill Discusses Criminal Justice Reform, ACLU With SPIN IMPACT

Macklemore
Addiction

Macklemore Still Has Everything to Prove

you may like

more from spin

Maggie Lindemann
Interviews

How Maggie Lindemann Pivoted From Pop Star to Pop Punk

Taylor Swift
News

Update: Ticketmaster Cancels Taylor Swift Onsales Amid ‘Extraordinarily High Demand’

Bob Dylan
News

Bob Dylan Collects Time Out of Mind Rarities for New Bootleg Series

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top