Phoebe Bridgers Covers Handsome Family’s Sad Christmas Song

Phoebe Bridgers transforms the Handsome Family’s 2000 Christmas-themed song “So Much Wine” from a folksy, harmonica-laden ballad into something bleaker and affecting on a newly released cover, adding to the roster of her annual holiday makeovers.

The artist has previously covered Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow,” and Simon & Garfunkel “‘7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” with help from Fiona Apple and the National‘s Matt Berninger to commemorate this time of year. This time around, the setting described in “So Much Wine” is far from festive, as the narrator fleas from someone referred to only as “Butterfly” who has drunkenly thrown his or her clothes in the snow, burnt his or her hair, and passed out on the floor.

All proceeds from “So Much Wine” will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which is described as “one of the few federally qualified health centers with providers who specialize in substance abuse treatment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people and people living with HIV.”

Bridgers’ final show of the year is Sunday at the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City. She’ll return to the road for eight dates in New Zealand and Australia starting Jan. 30 in Auckland, and next spring, she will open four separate three-night runs on Taylor Swift‘s Eras stadium tour in North America: May 5-7 in Nashville, May 12-14 in Philadelphia, May 19-21 in Foxborough, Mass., and May 26-28 in East Rutherford, N.J.