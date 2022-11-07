Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Lorde on Stage in São Paulo

Phoebe Bridgers reprised her guest vocals from Lorde‘s 2021 song “Stoned at the Nail Salon” during the latter’s performance last night (Nov. 6) at the São Paulo stop on Primavera Sound’s South American extravaganza. It’s one of six songs on which Bridgers guests from Lorde’s latest album, Solar Power.

The artists sat next to each other on stage while performing the track, with Lorde explaining beforehand of Bridgers, “I wanted to sing a song that means a lot to me, and a song that probably wouldn’t exist without this person. It’s a pretty direct channel of inspiration between me and this wonderful artist.”

After the final Primavera Sound South America show on Nov. 13 in Buenos Aires, Lorde will be off the road until beginning an extensive tour of New Zealand and Australia on Feb. 21 in Wellington. Bridgers will also play Australia and New Zealand in February, and in May, open 11 shows as part of Taylor Swift’s North American Eras stadium tour.