SZA Announces First Arena Tour in Support of SOS

Dates begin Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio, with support from Omar Apollo
SZA will tour North American arenas as a headliner for the first time next year in support of her brand new album SOS, which is posed for a big chart debut in the coming days. The trek begins Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio, and runs through March 22 in Los Angeles. Omar Apollo will open all dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Dec. 16) via SZA’s website.

SZA has only performed live around 20 times since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, making the upcoming tour a showcase for material from SOS such as the hits “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” and “Shirt.” The album features guest appearances by Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Here are SZA’s tour dates:

Feb. 21: Columbus, Ohio (Schottenstein Center)
Feb. 22: Chicago (United Center)
Feb. 24: Detroit (Little Caesars Arena)
Feb. 25: Toronto (Scotiabank Arena)
Feb. 27: Washington. D.C. (Capital One Arena)
Feb. 28: Boston (TD Garden)
March 2: Philadelphia (Wells Fargo Center)
March 4: New York (Madison Square Garden)
March 7: Atlanta (State Farm Arena)
March 9: Austin, Texas (Moody Center)
March 10: Dallas (American Airlines Center)
March 13: San Diego (Viejas Arena)
March 14: Oakland, Calif. (Oakland Arena)
March 16: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)
March 18: Portland, Ore. (Moda Center)
March 19: Vancouver (Rogers Arena)
March 22: Los Angeles (Kia Forum)

