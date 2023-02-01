Grammys Set Tributes for Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, Takeoff

The Grammys will salute late music legends Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie during the 65th annual telecast this Sunday (Feb. 5), as well as Migos rapper Takeoff, who was murdered last year.

Musgraves will perform Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and has long been vocal about her love for the country icon, who died at 90 last October. The pair previously performed together at the 2014 CMA Awards.

Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt will team up for McVie’s beloved Rumours track “Songbird,” but it appears that no other members of Fleetwood Mac will be in attendance. Crow was once mentioned as a possible McVie replacement in the 2000s before she returned to Fleetwood Mac in 2014. McVie died in November at the age of 79.

In addition, Maverick City Music and Migos’ Quavo will salute Takeoff with “Without You,” which was released as a single last month.

They join previously announced Grammy performers Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, and Kim Petras. The Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will air live on CBS.

Beyoncé (nine) and Kendrick Lamar (eight) lead the field in nominations. Nirvana, the Supremes, Slick Rick, Nile Rodgers, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Bobby McFerrin, and Ma Rainey will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards ceremony on Saturday at Los Angeles’ Wilshire Ebell Theatre.