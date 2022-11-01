Instagram Facebook Twitter
Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Dead in Houston Shooting at 28

The incident happened after a fight broke out over a dice game during a private party
Takeoff
(Credit: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed early this morning (Nov. 1) in Houston, according to multiple reports. The artist, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. According to TMZ, the incident happened after a fight broke out over a dice game during a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other victims were taken to local hospitals.

Fellow Migos member Quavo, who is Takeoff’s uncle, was unharmed in the shooting, according to TMZ. The Atlanta group, which also includes Takeoff’s cousin Offset, formed in 2008 and rose to fame with the 2013 single “Versace,” the hit remix of which featured Drake. Migos’ profile was further raised by the chart-topping 2017 album Culture, which was nominated for the best rap album Grammy.

Its follow-up, Culture II, was also a No. 1 hit on The Billboard 200 the following year, while Culture III debuted at No. 2 on the chart in 2021. Takeoff released a solo album, The Last Rocket, in 2018. He and Quavo allegedly split with Offset earlier this year, releasing an album as a duo, Only Built for Infinity Links, in early October.

SPIN will update this story as more details become available.

