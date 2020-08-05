Migos’ Takeoff Accused of Raping Woman at a Party in Lawsuit

Migos’ Takeoff has been sued by a woman in Los Angeles who says that the rapper raped her at a party in Los Angeles in June. According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by SPIN and filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday (Aug. 5), the woman says that she was invited to the party, which took place in Encino on June 22, by Migos’ part-time DJ Durel (Daryl McPherson). The woman, identified as Jane Doe, said that she noticed the rapper staring at her throughout the course of the night and made “extremely uncomfortable. Later that evening, Defendant Takeoff began talking to Plaintiff and offered her marijuana. Plaintiff felt uncomfortable and left the conversation.”

After the alleged victim relayed that she was uncomfortable and had “no desire to engage in any sort of intimate relationship” with Takeoff to Durel, the two went to talk before bumping into the rapper, who “became irate with Durel and an argument between the two ensued.” The woman went into Durel’s room to lay down on his bed and there, the suit says, the Migos rapper raped here.

“Shortly thereafter, the door of the bedroom opened, and Defendant Takeoff walked in. Defendant Takeoff began touching Plaintiff’s buttocks. Plaintiff clearly and unequivocally refused Defendant Takeoff’s advances and stated to Defendant Takeoff that she did not want to have sex with him. Notwithstanding Plaintiff’s express refusal, Defendant Takeoff grabbed Plaintiff, flipped her over face-down, and pulled down her clothing. Defendant Takeoff then proceeded to have forceful sexual intercourse with Plaintiff from behind, without Plaintiff’s consent. After Defendant Takeoff finished raping Plaintiff, he immediately left the room,” the suit said.

The suit says the incident took place at 2 am on June 23. The plaintiff is suing for sexual battery, battery, assault, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress, among other causes of action.

The woman sought medical attention at a nearby hospital, where “staff observed physical evidence of forceful rape and notified the Los Angeles Police Department of the same.”

“I’ve been in communication with LAPD, as recently as yesterday,” the woman’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, told SPIN. “Normally, as a former prosecutor, I would allow the criminal investigation to conclude before filing a civil case. Unfortunately, more than a month has passed and Takeoff has not been arrested, nor has the District Attorney filed charges. We hope that by initiating civil proceedings, witnesses will come forward, more evidence will be discovered, and law enforcement will give this serious case the attention it deserves.”

LAPD has confirmed to SPIN that there’s an active investigation. When reached by SPIN, Takeoff’s attorney, Drew Findling, reiterated what was said to TMZ, which you can read below.