Instagram Facebook Twitter
Palette Knife
Palette Knife Levels Up With New Game+
Le Tigre
Le Tigre Roars Back for First Tour Since 2005
Panic! At The Disco
Panic! at the Disco Splitting Up After Spring European Tour

Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith Lead Initial Grammy Performer Lineup

Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, and Kim Petras will also take the stage
Bad Bunny (photo: Medios y Media / Getty Images)

Bad Bunny, Lizzo, and Sam Smith highlight the initial lineup of performers for the upcoming 65th Grammy Awards, which will be held Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah. Also set to perform are Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, and Kim Petras.

All the performers are nominated for at least one Grammy this year, led by Carlile with seven and Blige with six. Smith and Petras are up for best pop duo/group performance for their smash hit “Unholy,” which they just performed together on Saturday Night Live.

While the Recording Academy promises additional performers to be announced, viewers may not see some of the biggest names this year, per a report in Hits Daily Double. The publication says “as of now, neither Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, nor Kendrick Lamar has committed to being on the show, and insiders say it’s unlikely they’ll be in the lineup — though nothing is set in stone quite yet.” It also suggests Adele won’t perform or appear either, but that Harry Styles and Jay-Z will.

Beyoncé (nine) and Lamar (eight) lead the field in nominations. As previously reported, Nirvana, the Supremes, Slick Rick, Nile Rodgers, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Bobby McFerrin, and Ma Rainey will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards ceremony the night before the Grammys at Los Angeles’ Wilshire Ebell Theatre.

Nirvana

Also Read

Nirvana, The Supremes, Slick Rick, Nile Rodgers Nab Grammy Lifetime Achievement Honors

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

The Toll of Living Life by the Drop: Margo Price Tells Her Truth

Addiction

Capricorn Records: The Rise and Drug-Addled Fall of the Label That Launched Southern Rock

Community

Taking On AC/DC Taught Me Why Most Music Biographies Suck

Addiction

Show up and Ask for Help (And Maybe Legends Will Deliver), Says Sober Documentary Maker Michelle Esrick

more from spin

Bad Bunny (photo: Medios y Media / Getty Images)
News

Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith Lead Initial Grammy Performer Lineup

Photo: George Muncey
News

slowthai Revisits Rock Influences on New Album, UGLY

Addiction

The Toll of Living Life by the Drop: Margo Price Tells Her Truth

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top