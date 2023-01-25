Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith Lead Initial Grammy Performer Lineup

Bad Bunny, Lizzo, and Sam Smith highlight the initial lineup of performers for the upcoming 65th Grammy Awards, which will be held Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah. Also set to perform are Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, and Kim Petras.

All the performers are nominated for at least one Grammy this year, led by Carlile with seven and Blige with six. Smith and Petras are up for best pop duo/group performance for their smash hit “Unholy,” which they just performed together on Saturday Night Live.

While the Recording Academy promises additional performers to be announced, viewers may not see some of the biggest names this year, per a report in Hits Daily Double. The publication says “as of now, neither Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, nor Kendrick Lamar has committed to being on the show, and insiders say it’s unlikely they’ll be in the lineup — though nothing is set in stone quite yet.” It also suggests Adele won’t perform or appear either, but that Harry Styles and Jay-Z will.

Beyoncé (nine) and Lamar (eight) lead the field in nominations. As previously reported, Nirvana, the Supremes, Slick Rick, Nile Rodgers, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Bobby McFerrin, and Ma Rainey will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards ceremony the night before the Grammys at Los Angeles’ Wilshire Ebell Theatre.