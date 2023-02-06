Grammys 2023: Jay-Z Joins DJ Khaled for Show-Closing ‘God Did’

Instagram Facebook Twitter
The eight-minute performance also featured Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: John Legend, Fridayy, and DJ Khaled perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

DJ Khaled wrapped the 65h annual Grammys in style tonight (Feb. 5), enlisting guest collaborators Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy for a performance of his song “God Did.”

Khaled began the performance solo by delivering its monologue inside Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The rest of the eight-minute segment took place on the street outside, where Jay-Z and the other guests gathered around a mock Last Supper table while sipping beverages from ornate glasses.

Khaled received his most nominations to date (six) at this year’s Grammys, including three for “God Did” and another three for his 2022 album of the same name, but did not win in any categories. God Did debuted at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 upon its release last August.

For Jay-Z, the performance added to a historic night for his family, as his wife Beyoncé earlier broke the all-time record for Grammy wins with 32. She was considered a front-runner for album of the year for her latest release, Renaissance, but lost to Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.

Somewhat surprisingly, Jay-Z did not participate in the Grammy’s 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration, although he was seen enthusiastically rocking out from the audience. That segment was organized and produced by Questlove and featured Missy Elliott, Big Boi, Queen Latifah, Public Enemy, LL Cool J, Rakim, and Busta Rhymes performing snippets of some of the most familiar tracks in rap history.

