Grammys 2023: Beyoncé Breaks All-Time Grammy Win Record

As expected, Beyoncé broke the record for all-time Grammy wins by a single performer when she took home the 32nd of her legendary career tonight (Feb. 5) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Beyonce had tied Georg Solti’s record of 31 by winning best R&B song for “Cuff It,” and the record-breaker came 90 minutes later with her victory in the best dance/electronic music album category for Renaissance.

“We are witnessing history tonight,” award presenter James Corden said as Beyoncé walked to the stage. The artist soaked in an extended standing ovation before telling the audience, “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night.” She went on to thank God, her uncle, her parents, her husband Jay-Z and their three children, and “the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre.”

Chic leader Nile Rodgers, who played guitar on “Cuff It,” earlier accepted the best R&B song trophy on her behalf, with host Trevor Noah claiming Beyoncé was on her way to the arena but still stuck in traffic. About 45 minutes later, Noah personally handed Beyoncé the Grammy and joked that he was under the impression she was able to “travel through space and time” rather than by mere automobile.

Coming into the ceremony, Beyoncé was already tied with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artists in Grammy history with 88.

As previously reported, Beyonce’s Renaissance tour begins May 10 in Stockholm. Dates are set through Sept. 27 in New Orleans. Since her 2018 tour with Jay-Z, Beyoncé has only performed live on a handful of occasions, including in 2020 at a Celebration of Life event for late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, last March at the Academy Awards (where she won the best original song Oscar for “Be Alive” from the film King Richard), and, most recently, a January private concert at the opening of the hotel Atlantis the Royal in Dubai.