Nirvana, The Supremes, Slick Rick, Nile Rodgers Nab Grammy Lifetime Achievement Honors

Nirvana, the Supremes, Slick Rick, Nile Rodgers, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Bobby McFerrin, and Ma Rainey will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards ceremony on Feb. 4 at Los Angeles’ Wilshire Ebell Theatre, the day before the Grammys are handed out at Crypto.com Arena.

In addition, iconic rock photographer Henry Diltz, legendary jazz musician, and educator Ellis Marsalis, and Stax Records founder Jim Stewart will receive the Trustees Award, presented to “individuals who, during their careers in music, have made significant contributions, other than performance, to the field of recording.”

The Audio Engineering Society and Auto-Tune inventor Dr. Andy Hildebrand will be bestowed Technical Grammy Awards, and an honoree for Best Song for Social Change will be announced in the coming weeks.

Beyoncé (nine), Kendrick Lamar (eight), Adele (seven), and Brandi Carlile (seven) lead the nominees for the 2023 Grammys, which will be broadcast live on CBS. Among the other top nominees are Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Randy Merrill. and Harry Styles, who each scored six.