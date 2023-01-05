Instagram Facebook Twitter
Takeoff’s Alleged Murderer Patrick Clark Released on $1 Million Bond

Clark will be confined to 24/7 house arrest until his next court hearing on March 9
Takeoff
(Photo: Erika Goldring / Getty Images)

Patrick Clark, the man accused or murdering Migos member Takeoff, was released from a Houston jail yesterday (Jan. 4) after he posted $1 million bond, per the Houston Chronicle. Clark must wear a GPS tracker and submit to 24/7 house arrest until his next court hearing on March 9.

He was arrested and held in jail on Dec. 1 following the Nov. 1 shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, which police say followed a dispute over a dice game. Takeoff, who did not participate in the game or the subsequent fight, was pronounced dead at the scene. However, Clark’s arrest warrant implies that Takeoff’s uncle and Migos bandmate, Quavo, may have been involved in the events leading up to the tragedy. He has not been charged.

Clark’s bail was initially set at $2 million, but was reduced to $1 million in a court hearing after a request from his lawyers.

Amid these developments, Quavo yesterday released a musical tribute to Takeoff titled “Without You.” In it, he sings, “I wish I had a time machine / Just so you can take a ride with me / I miss how how you smile at me.” Later, he says, “But I know it don’t work that way / I’m a see you again some day.”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

