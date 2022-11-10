Instagram Facebook Twitter
Book Club: Big Joanie’s Bonds Run Deep, and One of Those Bonds Is Bell Hooks
Iggy Pop Sets January Release for New Album, Every Loser
Musician HAPPIE: ‘I Was Standing on a Stage at the Concentration Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau…’

3 Best Ways to Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ Online For Free

Catching up on old episodes? Don’t have cable? Here’s everything to know about streaming ‘SNL’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPIN may receive an affiliate commission.

Saturday Night Live’s 48th season is here. And the Emmy-winning sketch comedy show has already been a gold rush of talent. Kendrick Lamar, Steve Lacy, and Willow performed. Rappers Jack Harlow and Megan Thee Stallion did double duty as host and musical guest. Amy Schumer, Miles Teller, and Brendan Gleeson hosted. We even saw the return of Tom Hanks as David S. Pumpkins.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 PM Eastern Time on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here is a complete breakdown of all the ways you can stream SNL online — Peacock, Amazon Prime, Hulu + Live TV — and which platform is right for you. 

How to Watch SNL Online

 

1. Watch SNL on Peacock Premium

If you’re an SNL diehard, this is the option for you. NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, is the only platform that lets you stream the current season as well as every other season of Saturday Night Live all the way back to 1975. 

Peacock offers three affordable streaming plans along with next-day streaming of Saturday Night Live episodes. A basic Peacock plan is free when you sign up for it with an email. Peacock Premium is the next tier up at $4.99 with advertisements. If ads are a pain, Peacock Premium Plus is their ad-free plan at $9.99 a month.

Watch SNL with a free trial on Peacock

 

2. Watch SNL on Amazon Prime 

Amazon Prime is only $14.99 per month (after a month-long free trial period). And while you have to buy standalone SNL episodes, the cost is only $1.99 per episode. If you purchase every episode of SNL this season on Prime, you would only wind up paying about $22.95 per month, which is significantly cheaper than traditional cable and many other bundles.

And with a Prime subscription, you get access to thousands of popular movies and TV shows, plus award-winning Amazon Originals. In addition to the video content you get, enjoy same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery on millions of items, plus Prime Music (access to over 2 million songs) and unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos.

Watch SNL on Amazon Prime

 

3. Watch SNL Live on Hulu + Live TV

If you’re a cord cutter who secretly misses the simple pleasures of cable (news, daytime TV, browsing a TV guide), Hulu + Live TV is your best option. The plan includes live channels like NBC, so you have the flexibility to watch SNL live or stream it on-demand the next day. 

New subscribers can enjoy their first month of Hulu + Live TV for free. After that, it costs $64.99 per month — that’s still cheaper than many standard cable plans. The regular Hulu membership does not offer next-day streaming for SNL.    

Watch SNL with Hulu + Live TV

Anagricel Duran

Anagricel Duran

