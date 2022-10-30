Jack Harlow Hosts Halloween Episode of SNL

Last night, Jack Harlow became the latest person to pull double duty as the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. In addition to Harlow’s role, SNL favorite Tom Hanks returned to Studio 8H just in time for Halloween for a surprise appearance as the bizarrely charming David S. Pumpkins.

Harlow’s monologue featured deadpan humor, mocking himself for looking like someone “drew Justin Timberlake” from memory and telling kids not to dress up as him for Halloween as his “culture is not a costume.”

As for the musical segments, Harlow played three songs from his second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, which came out in May. After being introduced by Hanks, Harlow started with a soulful “Lil Secret”/”First Class” medley dressed in a white pantsuit and fuzzy scarf. Flanked by disco lights, and a colorful dance floor with backup dancers, it was a throwback to Studio 54. For his second song, Harlow performed a subdued version of “State Fair.”

See highlights from the episode below.