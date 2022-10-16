Megan Thee Stallion Aces SNL Double Duty as Host and Music Guest

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion teased a “Hot Girl SNL” was coming as she geared up to play both host and musical guest for Saturday Night Live. The rapper delivered on that promise last night with a 90-minute performance that showed she can command a stage as much for her comedic side as her music.

Megan Thee Stallion began her duties with the host monologue, in which she tried out a British accent (in a bid to get cast on Bridgerton) and talked about the demands of earning her college degree in health administration from Texas Southern University last year while continuing her rap career. The rapper joked one of her new nicknames is now “Megan the Bitch That Needs Some Sleep,” and promoted her mental health resource website badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com (yes, it’s real).

Other skits featured Thee Stallion appearing on a talk show called “Girl Talk” to seek help for her cheating boyfriend and there was a segment called “Deer,” in which the rapper introduces her parents to her new home in the remote woods when a deer tries to attack her father (played by Thompson).

The chart-topping hitmaker also unleashed two memorable performances during the musical breaks. First up was a show-stopping rendition of one of her latest tracks “Anxiety” (from her new album Traumazine) with the rapper and a backup squad mocking a beauty pageant. It was followed by a mashup of “NDA” and “Plan B,” also from Traumazine. She was backed by a full band.

Her SNL spot came after TMZ reported that her home in Los Angeles was burglarized by two men who broke into her home on Thursday, while she was in New York City for rehearsals. The thieves went through a back door and stole “hundreds of thousands” worth of jewelry, electronics, cash, and other goods from her bedroom. She tweeted on Friday that she was relieved everyone was safe, adding, “material things can be replaced.” No arrests have been made.

Check out highlights from Megan Thee Stallion on Saturday Night Live below.

Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SR2kksN5Vw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ys7O_5_GqyU&t=175s