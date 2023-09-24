Beyoncé Welcomes Megan Thee Stallion For Hometown ‘Savage’ Debut

Beyoncé gave her hometown Houston crowd a special treat last night (Sept. 23) when she brought out surprise guest and fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion for the debut performance of their 2020 smash “Savage (Remix).”

The artists exchanged I-love-you’s before performing the track, which was released on Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 Suga EP but updated with a Beyoncé feature after it quickly became a viral sensation. “Savage (Remix)” eventually reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the Grammys for best rap song and best rap performance the following year.

According to multiple reports, Megan Thee Stallion bailed on a prior commitment to perform at the Global Citizen festival last night in New York’s Central Park in order to join Beyoncé in Houston, whose Renaissance tour returns to the city’s NRG Stadium tonight.