Members of Queen, Rush, The Police Set for London Taylor Hawkins Tribute

The first performers have been announced for the upcoming Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London, and they include some of the most celebrated rock stars of all time — who also happen to be some of Hawkins’ closest friends.

Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, The Police’s drummer Stewart Copeland, Pretenders leader Chrissie Hynde, Oasis vocalist Liam Gallagher, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Supergrass and Mark Ronson are on the bill for the September 3 show at Wembley Stadium. Comedian Dave Chappelle, who stunned a sold-out crowd at New York’s Madison Square Garden last summer when he joined the Foos to sing Radiohead’s “Creep,” is listed as a special guest.

Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, David Bowie drummer Omar Hakim, Queen touring member Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen and Hawkins’ playful rock cover band Chevy Metal round out the festivities but expect several additional big names to be added.

The concert will cover the full spectrum of Hawkins’ musical career, from the Foos to his solo work with projects like The Coattail Riders. It will also be the first time the surviving Foo Fighters members have played publicly since Hawkins’ sudden March 25 death in Colombia. Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. local time; proceeds will benefit charities to be announced at a later date.

A second Hawkins tribute will take place September 27 at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, with a lineup that boasts many of the same London performers as well as Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith and Rage Against The Machine’s Brad Wilk.