Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts to Take Place in September

The shows will take place in London and Los Angeles this September
(Credit: Robert Knight Archive/Redferns)

Two concerts to honor the memory of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will take place in September in London and Los Angeles. The surviving Foo Fighters members and Hawkins’ family are joining forces to put on the shows to celebrate his incredible musical legacy.

No details have been revealed as of now, but the show is being billed as an “all-star rock and roll show.” They will take place on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27.

In a statement, Hawkins’ widow Alison thanked the Foo Fighters fans and community for their outpouring of love in the months following his death.

You can see that full statement below.

My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown for our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.

As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of his children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to “knocking your socks off” during every performance. Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.

Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created.

In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us.

Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too.

With gratitude,

Alison Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins died on March 25 in Colombia. No cause of death has been determined.

Daniel Kohn

Daniel Kohn

