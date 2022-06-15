Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett Set for Taylor Hawkins L.A. Tribute Concert

Hours after unveiling the star-packed lineup for a Taylor Hawkins tribute concert on Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium, Foo Fighters have revealed the guest artists for a second Hawkins celebration on Sept. 27 at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday (June 17) at 9 a.m. local time.

Many of the same London performers will be on hand in Los Angeles, including Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme and The Police’s Stewart Copeland. Exclusive to the L.A. tribute are Alanis Morissette, with whom Hawkins worked during her massive Jagged Little Pill tour, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Rage Against The Machine’s Brad Wilk.

Los Angeles! Please welcome the first wave of special guests to join The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts! More to be announced soon. Tickets on sale Friday, June 17 at 9am local time. pic.twitter.com/FW4RUmX32Q — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 15, 2022

Additional guests will be announced soon. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit charities in both the U.S. and the U.K., chosen by the Hawkins family. Beneficiaries and further details are forthcoming.