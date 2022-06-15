Instagram Facebook Twitter
Taylor Hawkins live tributes
Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett Set for Taylor Hawkins L.A. Tribute Concert
A Day in the Life of… Jeremy & Ajay Popoff of Lit
On The Delicious Last Course, Cuphead Composer Kristofer Maddigan Continues His Big Band Excellence

Sept. 27 event follows a similarly star-studded tribute on Sept. 3 in London
IRVINE, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Taylor Hawkins performs with his band 'Chevy Metal' at Jack FM's 11th Show at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre on September 23, 2016 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Hours after unveiling the star-packed lineup for a Taylor Hawkins tribute concert on Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium, Foo Fighters have revealed the guest artists for a second Hawkins celebration on Sept. 27 at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday (June 17) at 9 a.m. local time.

Many of the same London performers will be on hand in Los Angeles, including Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme and The Police’s Stewart Copeland. Exclusive to the L.A. tribute are Alanis Morissette, with whom Hawkins worked during her massive Jagged Little Pill tour, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Rage Against The Machine’s Brad Wilk.

 

Additional guests will be announced soon. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit charities in both the U.S. and the U.K., chosen by the Hawkins family. Beneficiaries and further details are forthcoming.

The concerts will cover the full spectrum of Hawkins’ musical career, from the Foos to his solo work with projects like The Coattail Riders. They will also be the first time the surviving Foo Fighters members have played publicly since Hawkins’ sudden March 25 death in Colombia.

Sarah Grant

