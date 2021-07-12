Phoebe Bridgers Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

One of the biggest and much-deserved breakout stars of 2020 was Phoebe Bridgers. Her latest album, Punisher, was (and is) terrific and in the process, she played SNL earlier in this year and managed to anger people who ridiculously criticized her for smashing a guitar. Keyword: ridiculous.

Finally, a year after Punisher, Bridgers will be hitting the road in support of the album. The tour kicks off on Sept. 3 at the Pageant in St. Louis and the six-week jaunt will see Bridgers play festivals, theaters and in the case of her hometown show in Los Angeles, amphitheaters.

Though she had a bunch of livestreams throughout the pandemic, this will be Bridgers’ first proper headlining show since a November 2019 show at London’s Roundhouse.

To get tickets, you’ll have to sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, which is open now and closes on July 14th at 12 pm ET. Verified Fan On Sale begins Friday, July 16th at 12 pm local time.

See the full list of dates below:

September 3/ The Pageant/ St Louis, MO

September 4/ Bonnaroo Festival/ Manchester, TN

September 5/ Iroquois Amphitheater/ Louisville, KY

September 7/ Royal Oak Music Theatre/ Detroit, MI

September 8/ Royal Oak Music Theatre/ Detroit, MI

September 10/ Pitchfork Music Festival/ Chicago, IL

September 11/ Palace Theatre/ St Paul, MN

September 12/ Palace Theatre/ St Paul, MN

September 14/ The Sylvee/ Madison, WI

September 15/ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre/ Indianapolis, IN

September 17/ Stage AE Outdoors/ Pittsburgh, PA

September 18/ Express Live/ Columbus, OH

September 19/ The Fillmore/ Charlotte, NC

September 20/ The Ritz/ Raleigh, NC

September 23/ Firefly Festival/ Dover, DE

September 25/ Governor’s Ball Festival/ New York, NY

September 26/ Leader Bank Pavilion/ Boston, MA

October 2/ ACL Festival/ Austin, TX

October 3/ The Orpheum Theater/ New Orleans, LA

October 4/ Avondale Brewing Company/ Birmingham, AL

October 9/ ACL Festival/ Austin, TX

October 16/ Greek Theatre/ Berkeley, CA

October 21/ Greek Theatre/ Los Angeles, CA

October 24/ Shaky Knees Festival/ Atlanta, GA

October 26/ The Anthem/ Washington, DC