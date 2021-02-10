Phoebe Bridgers Calls SNL Guitar-Smashing ‘a Bucket List Thing’ as Boomers Continue to Fume

We’re already halfway to the next episode of Saturday Night Live, and old fogies like David Crosby still can’t stop talking about Phoebe Bridgers smashing her guitar at the end of her set on the show last weekend. To (hopefully) quell the criticism once and for all, the songwriter went on CNN to explain why she performed the act that started the dumbest controversy of 2021 to date.

“I’ve always wanted to do it, and when I mentioned it to the show, they built me this whole monitor that would look like it was exploding even if I wasn’t hitting it that hard,” Bridgers told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “So yeah, [it was] just a bucket list thing.”

Earlier this week, the feud heated up when Crosby ripped Bridgers (for no reason) for the incident and she responded in kind.

Of course, one of the most ridiculous aspects of the entire non-debate is that the “offended” boomers can’t even decide what they’re complaining about, with some of them claiming she shouldn’t have smashed her guitar at all and others whining that she didn’t do a good enough job of destroying it. Frankly, it’s a trivial and embarrassing argument following one of the best performances on SNL in recent history, and Bridgers is handling it in a perfectly fitting manner.

me @ david crosbyhttps://t.co/r8Dn4GVSmy — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 11, 2021

Besides, if it’s good enough for Dave Grohl, then folks should relax.

Maybe next time the retirement home crowd wants to complain about an SNL guest, they could stick to the ones who get DWIs or throw around racial slurs and get dropped from their label.

Bridgers also elaborated on her recent comments on Marilyn Manson that she shared in a series of tweets.

“I think it’s very funny that Marilyn Manson’s label decided to drop him right when the story went public, and people have just known about it for so long,” Phoebe said. “I find that very annoying. I think it’s a lot of performative activism, basically. I think people should take more responsibility internally. It doesn’t matter how many people know about it. You should look into people like you’re the FBI. But when people make people money it’s really hard to walk away from that. But I think more people should.”

You can watch the full 14-minute interview with CNN here.