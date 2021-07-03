News \

Dave Grohl Admits He Was ‘Ripping Off’ Disco Drummers While Recording Nevermind

SPIN Staff | July 3, 2021 - 1:04 pm
MTV Live and Loud: Nirvana Performs Live - December 1993
CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tags: Dave Grohl, Nevermind, Nirvana