Listen to Foo Fighters Cover Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’

Foo Fighters have done a lot of promo in the past few months (like a lot a lot), but when it comes to performing, Dave Grohl and company haven’t veered too far outside of their own catalog (with one Tom Petty cover for their SiriusXM show withstanding). The band is known for collaborations and covers, but it’s usually in the rock sphere. Performing on Jo Wiley’s Sofa Sessions on BBC Radio 2, the band busted out an unlikely tune: the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing.”

Granted, Grohl has said that Medicine at Midnight was the Foos’ version of David Bowie’s Let’s Dance, but few would have expected the band to go back to the disco years.

Grohl told Wiley that the group was inspired by last year’s Bee Gees documentary, How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, which aired on HBO, and the singer managed to find his falsetto…and it works!

“We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​‘Okay, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!” Grohl said. “I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

Listen to the unlikely cover below and you can listen to the full interview (which includes the band performing “All My Life” and “Waiting on a War”) here.

In case you missed it, Foos caught up with @jowhiley on @BBCRadio2 and premiered the 'Dee Gees.' 🕺 Check out the cover now on @BBCSounds: https://t.co/RuhWFbKtKh pic.twitter.com/6QZ994Af2o — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 18, 2021

Read our review of Medicine at Midnight here.