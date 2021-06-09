News \

Rush’s Geddy Lee Tells Dave Grohl What It’s Like Being the Son of Holocaust Survivors in From Cradle to Stage

The series sees the Grohls interviewing other musical "kids" and their moms

Katherine Turman | June 9, 2021 - 4:02 pm
FCTS-Ep6-Geddy-Lee-Dave-Grohl
CREDIT: Paramount+

Tags: Dave Grohl, foo fighters, geddy lee, Rush