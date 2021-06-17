If you looked carefully at the footage from the Foo Fighters show in suburban Los Angeles on Tuesday, you could see on drummer Taylor Hawkins’ kit a photo of one of the Bee Gees. Now, we (sorta) know why.

Today, the Foo Fighters announced they’ll be releasing a (sorta) Bee Gees cover album for Record Store Day on July 17. Billed as “the Dee Gees,” the group’s album (aptly titled HAIL SATIN!) will feature one side of Bee Gees tunes with the other compiled of live versions of songs from their recently released Medicine at Midnight (which you can read our review of here).

Foo Fighters are slated to play at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday night, marking the city’s first arena show since the COVID-19 shutdown last year. This is also the kickoff of the band’s 26th-anniversary tour, which will include festival slots and a handful of headlining dates.

See the full tracklisting below:

Side A — The DEE GEES:

You Should Be Dancing

Night Fever

Tragedy

Shadow Dancing

More Than a Woman

Side B — LIVE at 606:

Making A Fire

Shame Shame

Waiting on a War

No Son of Mine

Cloudspotter