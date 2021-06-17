News \
Foo Fighters to Cover the Bee Gees on Record Store Day Album
One side of the record will be covers and the other will be live cuts from from 'Medicine at Midnight'
If you looked carefully at the footage from the Foo Fighters show in suburban Los Angeles on Tuesday, you could see on drummer Taylor Hawkins’ kit a photo of one of the Bee Gees. Now, we (sorta) know why.
Today, the Foo Fighters announced they’ll be releasing a (sorta) Bee Gees cover album for Record Store Day on July 17. Billed as “the Dee Gees,” the group’s album (aptly titled HAIL SATIN!) will feature one side of Bee Gees tunes with the other compiled of live versions of songs from their recently released Medicine at Midnight (which you can read our review of here).
Foo Fighters are slated to play at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday night, marking the city’s first arena show since the COVID-19 shutdown last year. This is also the kickoff of the band’s 26th-anniversary tour, which will include festival slots and a handful of headlining dates.
See the full tracklisting below:
Side A — The DEE GEES:
You Should Be Dancing
Night Fever
Tragedy
Shadow Dancing
More Than a Woman
Side B — LIVE at 606:
Making A Fire
Shame Shame
Waiting on a War
No Son of Mine
Cloudspotter