The Foo Fighters don’t stop, do they? Today, Dave Grohl and company released a remix of “Making a Fire,” which was produced by none other than Mark Ronson. The track features members of Antibalas, the Budos Band, the Dap-Kings, El Michels Affair, La Buya, Menahan Street Band), the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Tuatara. Also featured on the remix is Grohl’s daughter, Violet, on vocals.

Listen to it below.

Earlier this week, the Foos played the biggest show in New York City since the lockdown ended (and in turn, since the pandemic started) at Madison Square Garden. They were joined by Dave Chappelle for a version of Radiohead’s “Creep.” You can read our review of the show here.

Foo Fighters played their first show since the pandemic in suburban Los Angeles the week before and will be performing at the Forum in Los Angeles on July 17, marking the biggest large-scale indoor event to take place since March 2020. If that’s not enough, they’re releasing a Bee Gees covers album for Record Store Day on the same day they play the Forum.