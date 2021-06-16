Even in the face of anti-vax protesters who were upset that they couldn’t get into the show, Foo Fighters performed a rollicking 23-song set — including the proper live debut of Medicine at Midnight songs — at the Canyon Club in the Los Angeles suburbs on Tuesday night. The show took place on the first day that California was officially reopened for vaccinated people.

The 600-person capacity show was announced over the weekend.

Along with playing new songs, the Foos also covered Queen’s “Somebody to Live,” which saw drummer Taylor Hawkins hop out from behind the kit for vocal duties. Check out that performance below.

See more of the action below.

Foo Fighters are slated to play at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday night, marking the city’s first arena show since the COVID-19 shutdown last year. This is the kickoff of the band’s 26th anniversary tour, which will include festival slots and a handful of headlining dates.

Check out the full setlist below:

Times Like These

No Son of Mine

The Pretender

Learn to Fly

Run

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Shame Shame

Rope

My Hero

These Days

Medicine at Midnight (Live debut)

Walk

Somebody to Love (Queen cover)

All My Life

Arlandria

Cloudspotter

Breakout

Skin and Bones

This Is a Call

Aurora

Best of You

Encore:

Making a Fire

Everlong