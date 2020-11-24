Brody Dalle, My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero and More Team for Annie Lennox Cover

Brody Dalle from the Distillers, Frank Iero from My Chemical Romance, Tucker Rule from Thursday, Adam Turla from Murder by Death, and GG from Soul Glo are in the giving spirit this Thanksgiving season. The musicians teamed up for a punky version of Annie Lennox’s “Walking on Broken Glass” in the latest installment of Two Minutes to Late Night.

Series host Gwarsenio Hall sings into a mirror; Dalle, wearing a sports bra, dances in her kitchen and sings from her bed and the others just let it rip.

There have been a ton of great Late Night collabs to brighten 2020, including members of Mastodon covering Alice in Chains; killer covers of Rage at the Machine and Rush (featuring members of Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria, Tool and Primus).

Check out “Walking on Broken Glass” below.

Proving no song is too weird for the revolving cast, Two Minutes even tackled Robyn’s “Ever Again.”