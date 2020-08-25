Jordan Olds, host of Two Minutes to Late Night, dropped an explosive new cover. But unlike his previous collaborations, Olds took a step down from this one and handed the space over to musicians of color, who covered Rage Against the Machine’s 1992 protest song “Killing in the Name.”

“Frick you, I won’t do what you tell me! We made a thrash metal cover of Rage Against the Machine and based on the subject matter of the song we wanted to feature only non-white performers. Defund the police,” said a caption on the video.

The cover included: Aaron Heard, member of Nothing and leader of Jesus Piece; electro-rap artist Miss Eaves; Creeping Death guitarist Trey Pemberton; Fever333 guitarist Stephen Harrison; Fucked And Bound bassist Rah Davis; Spotlights drummer Chris Enriquez; and guitarist Izzy Bolivar who played with Glassjaw and Seal.

While they stay pretty true to the cover, Heard brings his own flair to the lead vocals, and Miss Eaves adds her own must-hear verse.

Watch members of Jesus Piece, Fever333, Creeping Death and Fucked & Bound cover Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name.”