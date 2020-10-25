The Strokes to Appear as Musical Guest on SNL Next Week

After a year that started off with a bang, the Strokes ended up having their best-laid plans fizzle out due to the pandemic. They did, if you remember, release an album, the now-eerily titled The New Abnormal in April.

Instead of building off the momentum of playing a Bernie Sanders rally in February and a handful of other shows in Europe and the States, Julian Casablancas and company will hit Saturday Night Live as the musical guest next Saturday on Halloween.

John Mulaney will host the episode.

See the announcement below.