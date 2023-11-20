Albert Hammond Jr. Talks Strokes, Solo Music On ‘Lipps Service’

Strokes lead guitarist and solo artist Albert Hammond Jr. is the guest on the newest installment of the Lipps Service podcast, speaking with host Scott Lipps about meeting Julian Casablancas for the first time, the Strokes’ recent stadium shows, collaborating with Rick Rubin, and his latest album under his own name, Melodies on Hiatus.

He also discusses his relationship with Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis, meeting and working with late Cars leader Ric Ocasek, launching his own Jetway Seltzer brand, and the Strokes’ influence on contemporary songs such as “As It Was” by Harry Styles.

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Lipps was joined by rapper G-Eazy to discuss his return to music-making after a yearlong hiatus in Paris, his breakthrough collaborations with Bebe Rexha, A$AP Rocky, and Cardi B, and securing his first record deal with RCA.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every few weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.